Indian Chief Sitting Bull's Great, Great, Great, Granddaughter Appears In The TV Western "Hell On Wheels"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 19 February 2023

image for Indian Chief Sitting Bull's Great, Great, Great, Granddaughter Appears In The TV Western "Hell On Wheels"
"Everyone loved having Sandy Standing Squaw on the 'Hell On Wheels' set." -ANSON MOUNT

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Word coming out of Tinsel Town, says that the tremendously popular hit TV Western, "Hell On Wheels" has signed the great, great, great granddaughter of Sioux Chief Sitting Bull, to appear on the Old West railroad show.

The Native-American actress is named Sandy Standing Squaw, and she, like her famous ancestor can speak several Indian languages including Hunkpapa Sioux, Brule Sioux, Oglala Sioux, Mescalero Apache, Northern Navaho, and Coastal Penobscot.

In the Western, Miss Standing Squaw portrays an Arapaho rain dancer, who does such a fantastic job of ridding the town of Promontory, Utah, of their 13-month drought, that her rain dance causes it to rain a total of 13 inches in just 55 minutes which ends up flooding the town.

The townspeople are furious and they refuse to pay her the $17 rainmaking fee, and she ends up having to flee the city dressed as a bounty hunter with the help of the show's star Anson Mount, who portrays railroad foreman Cullen Bohannon.

SIDENOTE: Before she had to flee the city, Sandy Standing Squaw presented the mayor of Promontory with an old beat up tomahawk, a pair of used moccasins, and a leather loincloth that belonged to Chief Sitting Bull.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Hell On Wheels

