President Obama Will Be Guest Starring On "Hell On Wheels"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 February 2023

image for President Obama Will Be Guest Starring On "Hell On Wheels"
"I predict that President Obama will win an Emmy for his excellent performance." -JEFF COHEN

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The star of "Hell On Wheels," Anson Mount, told Tittle Tattle Tonight's Pico de Gallo that he is as happy as a bull in a herd of 95 cows.

Mount, who portrays railroad foreman Cullen "No Bullshit" Bohannon, said that the reason is because producers of the award-winning wild west show have just signed President Barack Obama to star in the railroad western.

Sources within the show said that President Obama will be portraying a former South Carolina slave, who after being freed won $35,000 in a high stake's poker game in Savannah, Georgia.

To give you an idea of what that amount would be in 2023 dollars, the figure amount is $983,000, or enough money to back then buy the old west towns of Dodge City (Kansas), Tombstone (Arizona), and Deadwood (North Dakota) and still have about $125 left over.

Obama's character LaQuanta Johnson-Jackson won with four kings and an ace. He celebrated by buying the entire saloon (27 male patrons, 13 whores, and a tenderfoot hermaphrodite from New Jersey), a round of Billy The Kid Tequila.

SIDENOTE: President Obama told Pico de Gallo that he will be donating his actor's fee to "The Home For Unemployed Former US Presidents."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

