A Young Latina Singing Sensation Has More Instagram Fans Than Anyone Else In America, Including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and LeBron James

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 March 2023

Lolita has already become very good friends with Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Lolita Tierra Del Fuego, who is only 18, has just become the music world's brand new female sensaton.

And Instagram is reporting that Lolita already has more Instagram followers than anyone else in the entire world (302 million).

According to Music Moments Magazine writer Calcutta Cotton, Lolita, who is the second cousin of Ariana Grande and the niece of Jennifer Lopez, has two hit songs on the Top 99 Pop Songs Chart.

Miss Tierra Del Fuego, who resembles a young teenage Ariana Grande in the face and a very young J.Lo in the ass department, co-wrote both songs with her Godfather Paul McCartney.

The songs are titled, "I've Got The Hooha Blues, But Babe, Your You-Know-What Can Quickly Fix That For Me," and "The Ballad of My Periodic Blues Monthlies."

The first song entered the chart at #4 with a bullet and the second song entered the chart at #6 with a bullet and both songs are selling like fish burgers at an Eskimo convention.

SIDENOTE: Lolita is planning to go on a 73-city tour where she will be the opening act for the Russian heavy metal band, Pussy Riot.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

