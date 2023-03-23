A List of The Top Space Alien Motion Pictures of All-Time

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The director of the QuinniPinni Polling Agency, Derek Waterwell had his employees poll 37,208 space fanatics and they were asked to pick their all-time favorite space alien movies.

Here are the results...

The Top Space Alien Films of All-Time

Extra Terrestrials From Jupiter's Hell

Mischievous aliens from the fiery depths of Jupiter's underworld decide to pay a visit to Earth.

They land in the bustling city of Shanghai, China, and immediately start causing chaos and mayhem.

Within minutes, they have devoured over 900 of the town's inhabitants, leaving the locals in a state of panic.

The Chinese government sends out its best team of scientists and soldiers to try and stop the alien invasion, but they are no match for the powerful and ravenous creatures.

As the situation spirals out of control, the fate of the entire planet hangs in the balance.

Will humanity be able to fend off the extraterrestrial threat, or will we all end up as snacks for the aliens from Jupiter's hell?

Space Aliens To Earth By Way of Uranus

Extraterrestrial beings from Uranus go on an intergalactic joyride that takes them all the way to Earth. However, things take a hilarious turn when they accidentally crash-land in the middle of a popular fast-food restaurant chain, mistaking it for a wormhole.

Along the way, they make unlikely human friends who help them navigate the crazy world of fast food, all while trying to find a way back to Uranus before their parents find out they've gone missing.

The Invasion of The Maliciously Malicious Microorganisms From An Interplanetary Planet

Microscopic space invaders with big attitudes land on Earth and immediately start causing trouble.

These tiny troublemakers have a mischievous streak a mile wide, and they quickly start pranking the locals with their microscopic mayhem. But when the scientists of the world unite to create a giant bottle of hand sanitizer, it's a battle of tiny proportions as the microorganisms try to outsmart the world's top minds and avoid being squished by a giant pump.

Who will come out on top in this epic battle of big versus small?

Space Creatures From The Milky Way

In this sci-fi comedy, a group of purple and orange space creatures from the Milky Way come to Earth and are determined to steal the secret recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

However, they soon realize that they have a fierce opponent in Colonel Sanders, who will do anything to protect his famous fried chicken recipe.

Hilarity ensues as the space creatures and the Colonel engage in an epic battle for the recipe, with plenty of ridiculous twists and turns along the way.

The Big Bang Space Invaders Vs. The Good Ol' Boys

Space invaders from the planet Voompaleena arrive on Earth to find themselves face-to-face with the good ol' boys of Alabama. But these space invaders are not your typical aliens - they are extremely anti-racist and they won't stand for any bigotry.

The good ol' boys, who are initially skeptical of the extraterrestrial visitors, soon realize that they have met their match.

A hilarious battle ensues, with the Voompaleenans using their advanced technology to outsmart the boys at every turn.

In the end, the good ol' boys learn an important lesson about acceptance and tolerance, and the Voompaleenans fly back to their planet victorious.