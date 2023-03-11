Cheryl Cole and Liz Hurley Buy An Exclusive Women's String Bikini Panties Store On Rodeo Drive In Beverly Hills

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 March 2023

This store caters to the filthy rich and extremely famous celebrities.

BEVERY HILLS - (Satire News) - Two of the world's most beautiful and popular women, Cheryl Cole, 39, and Elizabeth Hurley, 57, have just purchased one of the most exquisite ladies lingerie stores in America.

Cheryl and Liz are now the owners of Sweet Butts 'R' Us, which caters to the Tinsel Town elite, such as J.Lo, Katy Perry, the Kardashian sisters, Beyonce, and Meghan Markle.

The panties store has a selection of over 13,000 styles, colors, and shapes of panties from 127 of the world's 196 countries including Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, Kamgooganda, and Upper Unizipilla.

In fact, even America's most infamous transgender Caitlin Jenner, who is one of the biggest, strongest, and funniest women in America, also enjoys shopping the aisles at Sweet Butts 'R' Us and buying her size XXXX string bikini panties there. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

