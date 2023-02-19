The Hottest Female Porn Star In America To Appear As Stormy Daniels In a Motion Picture About Donald Trump

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - LaLaLand Daily writer Valerie Vistawood interviewed porn film sensation, Pretzel Garibaldi, who informed her that she has just signed to appear in the Solar System Films production of "Trump - The Pathologically Pussy Grabbing Perv."

Vistawood talked with Miss Garibaldi at The Intoxicated Iguana Lounge in downtown Hollywood, where the two drank Singapore Slings and ate an order of Pancho Villa Spicy Hot Supreme Nachos.

Pretzy, stated that to prepare for her role as Stormy Daniels, she dyed her brunette hair blonde, she gained 17 pounds, and she went in for breast augmentation surgery and vaginal botox.

The film which is being produced and directed by noted Italian director Lagarino Pollenzi, will be filmed on location at The Beverly Hills Hotel, as well as in Tijuana, Mexico, Austin, Texas, and Hackensack, New Jersey, which resembles parts of Washington, D.C.