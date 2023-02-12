Ricky Gervais To Lead 3 Nations Into the Future

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 12 February 2023

Ricky Gervais is set to run simultaneously in America for president and Britain for prime minister, since he has dual citizenship.

A publicist for the Hollywood elite says, “Ricky’s hot, he’s where it’s at, but Hollywood hates him because he keeps calling those stars who were on the Lolita Express … well, I won’t repeat what he keeps telling them. And they can’t throw him in prison where he can have ‘an accident’, so they just have to tolerate him … for now.”

Gervais thinks he’s got a good chance at leading both countries, since Darth Klaus Schwab wants no leaders in the future, but corporate CEOS and those with tons of money who know how to bow low and kiss rings – the concept of a country will be long gone, and ironically, we’ll all be living in things closer to communes (as in “communism”) but lead by money and greed, not sharing and caring.

Gervais has even talked about leading Canada as well, since his father was born there, so he can get three passports.

With one man ruling three major countries … well, it’s like having 10 people running the entire world, innit. We’re on the way, and Ricky’s leading the charge.

Let’s hope he keeps his sense of humor, since so few leaders have one. About time a comedian became a pres or PM – Ronald Reagan came close, but only his wife and himself laughed at his jokes. Oh, and Caspar Weinberger … hilarious name!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

