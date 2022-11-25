Kim Kardashian Who Was Dumped By Pete Davidson Calls Kanye West - And K.W. Tells Her To Go Fuck Herself

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 November 2022

image for Kim Kardashian Who Was Dumped By Pete Davidson Calls Kanye West - And K.W. Tells Her To Go Fuck Herself
Kim and Kanye a week before she dumped his whining punk ass.

HIDDEN HILLS, California - (Satire News) - Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres reporter Tahiti Zeppelin says that Kim Kardashian is still very heartbroken at being dumped by her boyfriend of 10 months Pete Davidson.

Miss Zeppelin said that Kimmy even lowered herself to call up her ex-asshole husband Kanye "The Pest" West and asked him to comfort her in her time of extreme sadness.

Kanye, who still hates Kim for dumping his black ass last year, hit the Kimster with some very explicitly vulgar words and basically told the fat ass crybaby to go fuck herself.

Kim reportedly replied really, and "The Pest" said yes really and he told her not to ever call him again unless it's to give him money, a birthday present, a Christmas present, or a blow job.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kanye WestKim KardashianPete Davidson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more