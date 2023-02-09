GATOR GROIN, Florida - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx reports that a well-known porn star Pretzel Garibaldi, has just gone into the fried chicken fast food business.

Miss Garibaldi has opened up Pretzel's Finger Licken' Chicken Restaurant in Gator Groin.

Pretzel recently starred in the Salvo Classacotti film "Sex Sells."

The movie was filmed on location in Louisiana, Vermont, and in Tijuana, Mexico.

"Sex Sells" received an X-rating due to its scenes of deviancy, licentiousness, and debauchery, especially the scene between the twin midget brothers and Garibaldi's character Mandy Malarkey.

Hollywood film critic Bernie P. Oregami has given the film his top rated 5 Dildos Award.

The movie has been banned in Wales, Iran, Cambodia, and parts of New Hampshire.