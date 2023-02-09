A Porn Star Has Opened Up The Nation's First Finger Licken' Chicken Restaurant

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 February 2023

image for A Porn Star Has Opened Up The Nation's First Finger Licken' Chicken Restaurant
"Pretzel is America's top rated porn star." -ANDERSON COOPER

GATOR GROIN, Florida - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx reports that a well-known porn star Pretzel Garibaldi, has just gone into the fried chicken fast food business.

Miss Garibaldi has opened up Pretzel's Finger Licken' Chicken Restaurant in Gator Groin.

Pretzel recently starred in the Salvo Classacotti film "Sex Sells."

The movie was filmed on location in Louisiana, Vermont, and in Tijuana, Mexico.

"Sex Sells" received an X-rating due to its scenes of deviancy, licentiousness, and debauchery, especially the scene between the twin midget brothers and Garibaldi's character Mandy Malarkey.

Hollywood film critic Bernie P. Oregami has given the film his top rated 5 Dildos Award.

The movie has been banned in Wales, Iran, Cambodia, and parts of New Hampshire.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast Food

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more