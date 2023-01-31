Dairy Queen Says That Their New Smaller Mall Restaurants Will Be Known As Dairy Princess

FORT WORTH, Texas - (Business Satire) - The Dairy Queen Corporation has just made a fast food decision that will rock the fast food world.

The powers-that-be at DQ have announced that their smaller mall restaurants will now be known as Dairy Princess.

International Inquirer reporter Paco Tabasco has stated that the move will increase DQ sales by as much as 37%.

Tabasco noted that the new Diary Princess outlets will give senior citizens and the Military an unheard of discount of 25%.

He added that gynecologists will all receive a 19% discount.

Meanwhile word from the fast food rumor mills are that McDonalds, Burger King, and Wendy's are all trying to jump on the copycat bandwagon and are burning the midnight oil in an effort to compete with the grandmama fast food chain, Dairy Queen.