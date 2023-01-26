Prince Harry's Real Exploits - Told to his Bar-room Buddies - (and Left out of the Book)

This is “journalist” Basil Blathering - I sat with Harrys' Buddies in a Pub one night and matched them Drink for Drink till they told me the real Story.

(I am used to the Olde Church wine - so them being beer drinkers - drank them under the table.)

Harry is modest - unless drinking.

I was amazed to hear he blasted Convoy after Convoy of heavily armed Taliban with his helicopter's guns.

And once he crashed in the Jungle and had to capture a Toyota truck of Guerillas to get back to base.

Another time he lost a Copter - fell half a Mile down a mountain (without a scratch) - and rode a large Mountain Goat back to base.

He also got into the Taliban Leader's Harem several times and had some very hot times. (The Wives are all young).

And using his Commando skills - he was able to slip in and out of the heavily Guarded compound totally unnoticed.

He was sort of a combo of Lawrence of Arabia and Rambo - so his Buddies said.

Harry told them he had to leave a lot of this stuff out of the Book for Military Security reasons and had really toned down the Truth.

Who would have known mild mannered Harry doing all this?

Apparently around Meghan he doesn't say anything but - 'yes, Dear.'