New TikTok Ecology Horror Film - Obese Zombies Ravage Earth - Mother Nature Wins in End

The Socially - conscious TikTok Subscribers have banded together and are doing a series of 'Eco' films to highlight Overcrowding and Climate Change.

They feel Horror and Humour are the way to get the information across to people.

Their current film takes place in LA.

Young adults visit the La Brea tar Pits and steal some crystals and bones.

High on pot Gummies one night - they accidentally drop some of the crystals into the Gazpacho.

The Zombie - making Virus dead millions of years - multiplies and the Zonked out young people eat the Gazpacho soup - and all become ravenous Food and Sex hungry Zombies.

They still have their wits about them - so wear Makeup and dark Glasses when outside - to disguise their dead Zombie skin - (and just look like ordinary LA citizens).

Anyway - From LA they fly around the World and 'Zombie-fy' the whole Earth (8+ billion people). The get very Obese from all that Eating and no Exercise.

And after That - they eat all the dogs, cats, cattle, pigs, chickens and all the wildlife and sea creatures - using all the trees on Earth to cook their meals.

It is a super Ecological disaster. But at least they didn't use Natural Gas.

But one day they are Stopped.

Mother Nature Mutates the Virus - and only other Zombie flesh has the Nutrients to keep them alive. So, they eat each Other - till only one is left - and he dies of Starvation.

The two billion surviving Humans come out of hiding and start Civilization again - vowing only to only do Mass Transit and eat Locally Grown food.

They also rewrite the Bible and remove the verse - 'Be Fruitful and Multiply' - from all copies.

The Earth is a Paradise again - the birds and wildlife flourish (no Humans to kill them). The Seas are bountiful.

The air and water rapidly become pure again.

And Global Warming slows down - now that C02 is not spewing into the air by the millions of tons daily. (No longer producing Goods for 8 billion.)

The last scene - it's a glorious Sunset and a young long - haired (socially conscious) Adam and Eve - share a 'Bowl' - and are getting ready for a long night of Sex. (That is the part where all the young Millennial Men start clapping).

(Review brought to you by the Sierra Club's Writer Bot - Muir)