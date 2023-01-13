Eddie Murphy Defends Jada Pinkett Smith, Many Wonder If He Is Perhaps Boinking Her

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Eddie Murphy is still hanging around reminding folks that he was once quite a funny fella. But then Father Time caught up with his arrogant ass, and he like so many other comedians fell by the wayward wayside, as they say in Minnesota.

Murphy, who is 61, but looks 81, recently received the coveted Petunia P. Pillafickio Award for his humanitarian work with pocket-less kangaroos.

In case some have forgotten him. Murphy made his first motion picture 40 years ago when he co-starred with Nick Nolte in the film, "A White Guy and His Black Fella."

Murphy portrayed a retired horse jockey and Nolte starred as the director of The Home For Retired Horse Jockeys where Murphy resided.

At the award show where Murphy was honored he felt, for some reason known only to him, that he had to preach to the audience (in the building and at home) and tell them (rudely) that everyone, EVERYONE needs to never, ever, never, ever mention Will "The Punk Ambusher" Smith's circus midget wife (Jada Pinkett Smith's) "Fucking" name.

Brit comedian Ricky "Mr. Venom" Gervais asked, "So just who da bloody 'ell is this Eddie-Fucking-Murphy douche bag anyway???"