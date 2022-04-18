Donald Trump Is Infatuated With Jada Pinkett Smith - He Says That Older Women With Crew Cuts Are Sexy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 April 2022

image for Donald Trump Is Infatuated With Jada Pinkett Smith - He Says That Older Women With Crew Cuts Are Sexy
Trump suffers from habitual mouth cramps caused from his never-ending lie-spewing.

MAR-a-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - Donald Trump has never been noted for being the sharpest tool in the tool box, or the brightest bulb on the make-up mirror, or the least racist asshole in a bevy of racist assholes.

And now the goofy Trumptard has once again put his little bitty size 6½ golf shoe in his orange-tinted mouth.

The ass-wipe has made reference to Jada Pinkett Smith's hair (or actually lack of hair) by stating that he likes older-ass women with crew cuts.

He also noted that he likes women who are as dark as the night and who say words and phrases like "Yo," "Axe me a question," and "Hey baby daddy, has ya seen my do-rag?"

When asked if he (Trump) is infatuated with Jada, he replied that it all depends on what one's definition of infatuated is.

SIDENOTE: Close friends of the Trumpian are starting to say that he is having trouble pronouncing words like hoax, Massachusetts, pussy, and perpetual calendar.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

