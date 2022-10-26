Vermont Bans Pit Bulls - Ships Them All To Wyoming

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 26 October 2022

image for Vermont Bans Pit Bulls - Ships Them All To Wyoming
The Bow Wow Dog Preserve Ranch located just outside of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

MONTPELIER, Vermont - (Satire News) - The Vermont State Senate has finally acted and they voted 87-13 to ban the breed of dog that was bred for fighting, the Pit Bull.

After a fiery debate in which a Republican senator from Frozen Fiddle, ended up biting an Independent senator from Mt. Molasses, the canine issue finally came to a head.

The governor of Vermont, the honorable Phil Scot, decided that all Pit Bulls will be rounded up by members of PETA, and they will all be transported in specially designed 18-wheeler trucks to Wyoming.

Most of the dogs will be adopted, but for the ones that are not, the dogs will be housed in state-of-the-art kennels, and they will allowed to roam freely on a 7,000 acre dog reserve, where they will be expertly cared for by several organizations associated with PETA including Dogs 'R' Us and Canine World. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

