A Sexy Transwomen From The Left Coast Says Trump Wants Her To Have His Baby

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

TOPANGA CANYON, California - (Satire News) - Hollywood Innuendo has stated that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump (alias The Sexual Predator) has had many rendezvous' with a very good-looking transgender woman from Rancho Cucamonga named Melody Vixon, 29.

Miss Vixon works as a Hooter's girl at the Hooters Restaurant located in La Brea.

Miss Vixon said that Donald texts her at least 17 times a day and he has even told her that if he was not married to Melania he would love for her to be the fourth Mrs. Donald Trump.

Melody told Hollywood Innuendo reporter Fajita San Guacamole that her and the Donald meet on Thursday night's at The Beverly Hills Ramada Inn, where the two engage in unbridled sexcapades.

SIDENOTE: Melody told Miss San Guacamole that at times the smell of Big Macs is a bit too much for her, but then she adds that for $6,000 she is willing to put up with what she calls "The Fine Fragrance of Mula (Money)."