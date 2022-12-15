California Warns Republicans To Stay Away From The Left Coast State

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 December 2022

image for California Warns Republicans To Stay Away From The Left Coast State
The FBI, The CIA, and The IUD totally agree with the governor.

SACRAMENTO, California - (Satire News) - The California State Chamber of Commerce has put out a memo warning any potential GOP members to stay the hell out of their highly liberal state.

Scuttlebutt Review writer April Jiggle reports that CSCC spokesperson Issac Brickmix, says that in the interest of safety, Republicans who were planning on visiting California should instead visit "Red" states like Iowa, Mississippi, or North Dakota.

Meanwhile Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told GOPicky Magazine that she will personally be visiting Dem stronghold San Francisco, and she will be wearing her red Donald Trump sweatshirt and her red tight-fitting MAGA short shorts (sorry folks, we cannot UNSEE that horrendous sight).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

