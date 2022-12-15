California Warns Republicans To Stay Away From The Left Coast State

SACRAMENTO, California - (Satire News) - The California State Chamber of Commerce has put out a memo warning any potential GOP members to stay the hell out of their highly liberal state.

Scuttlebutt Review writer April Jiggle reports that CSCC spokesperson Issac Brickmix, says that in the interest of safety, Republicans who were planning on visiting California should instead visit "Red" states like Iowa, Mississippi, or North Dakota.

Meanwhile Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told GOPicky Magazine that she will personally be visiting Dem stronghold San Francisco, and she will be wearing her red Donald Trump sweatshirt and her red tight-fitting MAGA short shorts (sorry folks, we cannot UNSEE that horrendous sight).

