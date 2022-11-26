Merry Christmas With Six Wishes Answered In 2022

Top of the list, since 2020, the annual (soon like the 4th of July) wish to come true is Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss. Amen. Alleluia! Thank you, God!

Trump’s failure is like the gift he keeps giving to the U.S. and the world. Trump’s trampoline-type presidency was like giving a street cleaner control of a Boeing 747 passenger plane traveling across the Atlantic.

Number One? Christmas prayer answered in 2022 for Trump’s 2020 White House loss.

Number Two? Sorry to see her take flight on a double rainbow over Balmoral Castle, but now there is King Charles III. One of the first to speak about climate change. The guy’s reign came just in time. Are deniers listening yet?

Number Three? Electric cars. Thank goodness they’re replacing gas-polluting automobiles. Yes, electric vehicles are all around. There’s even an electric Mini-Cooper, but K.C.Bell published a book about electric cars back in 2013 titled Green Sex. The book surely inspired Elon Musk. But the Jaxx car in Green Sex could drive for 50,000 miles without a recharge. How? Magic battery.

Number Four? The women’s movement from Iran to the USA. Thank you, God! It’s here to stay. Women are mad as hell, and they aren’t going to take it anymore.

Television introduced the little lady wearing the apron, and she replaced Rosie the Riveter. The result subjugated women to the point where the Supreme Court decided to removed women’s health rights. Why doesn’t the Supreme Court decide that all men should have vasectomies? Men bank money. Why can't men can bank their sperm?

Number Five? Thank you, God, for defending justice in Ukraine and kicking Russia’s ass out.

Number Six? The Spoof News, for getting the word out.

Merry Christmas!

