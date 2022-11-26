LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote, has just informed the BBC the name of King Charles III's favorite hip hop British band.

Foote said that since becoming king, Charles has attended two concerts by the rap band named Blokes 2 Chaps.

The hip hoppers recently released their second album titled "Hey Mates, Yes We Be Black, But We Sing With a British Accent."

King Charles III, told BBC reporter Oceana Figgly that he recently took his two grandchildren to see Blokes 2 Chaps at Wembley Stadium.

SIDENOTE: King Charles III, said that his favorite song by the black lads is "My Woman's Black Booty Is Bootylicious True Dat Ya Know What I Mean."