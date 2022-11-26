King Charles III, Reveals His Favorite UK Hip Hop Band

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 November 2022

Blokes 2 Chaps, Yousef Jefferson (L) and Elroy Eldenfurst (R).

LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace spokesperson Nigel Foote, has just informed the BBC the name of King Charles III's favorite hip hop British band.

Foote said that since becoming king, Charles has attended two concerts by the rap band named Blokes 2 Chaps.

The hip hoppers recently released their second album titled "Hey Mates, Yes We Be Black, But We Sing With a British Accent."

King Charles III, told BBC reporter Oceana Figgly that he recently took his two grandchildren to see Blokes 2 Chaps at Wembley Stadium.

SIDENOTE: King Charles III, said that his favorite song by the black lads is "My Woman's Black Booty Is Bootylicious True Dat Ya Know What I Mean."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

King Charles III

