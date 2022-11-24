BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Business Satire) - King Charles III, who says he loves the Dallas Cowboys, American hamburgers, and Jennifer Lopez told reporter Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz that his late mum was a big fan of the Texas-based hamburger chain, Whataburger.

Charlie, as the queen called her son, noted that before Whataburger built their first UK restaurant in London, QE would have the fabulous hamburgers flow in weekly from the Whataburger headquarters in San Antonio.

The king said that after the queen appeared in a Whataburger TV add with sports figures Nolan Ryan, Jose Altuve, and Dak Prescott, that she received a very nice letter from the CEO of the Whataburger franchise informing her that they burger chain was going to give her free Whataburgers for life.

SIDENOTE: King Charles III, revealed that his mum got him, his two sons, and his wife Camilla hooked on the always fresh Whataburgers.