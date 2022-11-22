Dancing With The Stars Has Fired The Old Bitter, Hate-Spewing, SOB British Judge Len Goodman

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - LaLaLand Daily reporter Valerie Vistawood is happy to report that one of the most hateful, bitter, disrespectful Brits on American TV has been fired.

Vistawood said that Len "The Limey Loon" Goodman was terminated from the dancing show, "Dancing With The Stars."

It seems that Goodman, who is 78, but looks like he's 98, actually hit fellow judge Bruno "Skippy" Tonoili in his crotch region after "Skippy" told him that he smelled highly of Preparation H.

Goodman rattled off a series of hard-core, vulgar, nasty Brit words, which can not be repeated her, before hitting the Italian fairy in his peckatorino (pee-pee).

SIDENOTE: "DWTS" judge Derek Hough remarked that Len's firing was long overdue, adding that Goodman always reeked of Stella Artois Beer.