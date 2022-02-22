Britney Spears Was To Appear On Dancing With The Stars But The Producers Said She Would Have Blown All of The Other Contestants Out of The Water

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – A spokesperson for Britney Spears reports that the singer/dancer is quite upset after the executives of "Dancing With The Stars" have dropped her from next season’s dancing competition show.

Spears was told that since she is actually a professional singer and dancer it would be extremely unfair to the other DWTS contestants if she was allowed to participate.

Reports from reporter Cinderella St. Lamb, with The Daily Drama state that Britney even told the producers that she would dance all her songs wearing combat boots; but they declined her offer.

