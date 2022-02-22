Britney Spears Was To Appear On Dancing With The Stars But The Producers Said She Would Have Blown All of The Other Contestants Out of The Water

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 22 February 2022

image for Britney Spears Was To Appear On Dancing With The Stars But The Producers Said She Would Have Blown All of The Other Contestants Out of The Water
Britney is 40, but she can still dance like when she was in her 20s.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – A spokesperson for Britney Spears reports that the singer/dancer is quite upset after the executives of "Dancing With The Stars" have dropped her from next season’s dancing competition show.

Spears was told that since she is actually a professional singer and dancer it would be extremely unfair to the other DWTS contestants if she was allowed to participate.

Reports from reporter Cinderella St. Lamb, with The Daily Drama state that Britney even told the producers that she would dance all her songs wearing combat boots; but they declined her offer.

In a Related Story. DWTS judge Len Goodman is reportedly going to be fired from the show. According to info guru Andy Cohen, Len, who is British, actually bit fellow judge Bruno Tonioli on his groin during a show last year.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Britney SpearsDancing with the Stars

