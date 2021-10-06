Dancing With The Stars Producers Tell Host Tyra Banks to Stop Dressing in Those Outlandishly Gaudy Outfits or They’ll Fire Her Ass!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 6 October 2021

image for Dancing With The Stars Producers Tell Host Tyra Banks to Stop Dressing in Those Outlandishly Gaudy Outfits or They’ll Fire Her Ass!
Gay DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli opined that Tyra looks like she got swallowed up by a burgundy-colored accordion.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The producers of the top-rated television dance show, "Dancing With The Stars," have let the show’s host know that they want her to cut back on her weird-looking outfits.

An insider said that she is starting to remind them of the ridiculously gaudy outfits that Lady Ga Ga used to wear some years back (i.e. the Carmen Miranda headdress, the gay cowgirl/dominatrix outfit, and the weird-as-hell magenta-colored Ramen panties, to name just three).

According to Abby Yukon with Hearsay Today, Ms. Banks, who seems to be gaining at least 2 to 5 pounds each week, stated that she will wear whatever the fuck she wants and no one; especially secondary show executives are going to dictate to her what she’ll wear or not wear.

One of the show’s professional dancers, anonymously remarked that if Tyra’s thunder thighs get any bigger, she'll have to go to Circus Tent City to purchase pantyhose that will fit her.

Meanwhile British judge, Len Goodman, who is hated by 91% of the "DWTS" viewers said “Lookie here, mate, da old gal is trying her blithering best ta still be bloody, bloomin’ relevant and truth be told, it just ain’t blimey working, true dat.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

