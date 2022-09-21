Millions of Formerly Devoted Dancing With The Stars Fans Are Furious As Hell With The Show Becoming A Pay Per View Show

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight reports that dedicated fans of Dancing With The Stars, who have been devoted watchers of the dance show are extremely furious.

De Gallo stated that the powers that be at ABC decided to gouge the devoted viewers of the show by moving, it over to Disneyland Plus, where they can now charge to view a show that had been totally free for the past 30 seasons.

One long time fan, Homer P. Puxwood, who watched the very first show back in 2005, said that at least the outlaws Frank and Jesse James had guns, (when they robbed people).

Puxwood noted that he would not pay 15¢ to watch the fucking show now. He added that he cannot stand that old, bitter, angry, arrogant, sarcastic British asshole judge Len "The Douche Bag" Goodman.

And Puxwood is not alone, the QuinniPinni Poll Agency reports that 49 of the 50 states have already seen over 800 petitions with over 29 million names calling "DWTS" the Robin Hood of the television industry.

One big complaint is that the people are getting sick and tired of host Tyra Banks outlandishly gaudy, fucked up looking Civil War era dresses and outfits.

The viewership for this season's first show fell by a whopping 69%. In fact, not one person watched the show in Massachusetts, Wyoming, Iowa, or Tijuana, Mexico.

Meanwhile Tom Bergeron who was fired from DWTS a few years ago is reportedly smiling from ear-to-ear.