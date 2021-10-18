The Extremely Popular Tom Bergeron May Be Returning Back to Dancing With The Stars

HOLLYWOOD – (Entertainment Satire) – The word on Rodeo Drive is that the former host of "Dancing With The Stars," Tom Bergeron may be returning to his old hosting gig.

Hullabaloo News reporter Abel Zorro, met with Bergeron at the world-famous LaBrea Tar Pits and spoke candidly about DWTS host Tyra Banks.

Bergeron, who was loved by millions of DWTS fans, informed Zorro that the producers of the top dancing show on TV are not pleased with the ridiculously outlandish outfits that Banks wears show after show.

One show executive has even said that Tyralina, (as British judge Len Goodman calls her) looks like Willian Shatner in drag, of course if Shatner was a woman and a black woman at that.

And one of the judges, (the youngest one) noted that at 47, the former runway model has gotten a bit long in the tooth, gabbish in the mouth, and wide in the waist!

There is no word at all about the 6-foot-tall, 119-pound human swizzle stick, Erin Andrews returning to DWTS. Erin is still doing football game sideline interviews over at the Fox Network.

SIDENOTE: A spokesperson for the dancing show revealed that Tyra's weekly designer outfits cost the show about $65,000, whereas Tom's weekly suits only cost the show $9,000.