The Reason Why British Prime Minister Liz Truss Suddenly Resigned!

LONDON - (Satire News) - The newly-elected prime minister of England Mary Elizabeth Truss has resigned and quite suddenly.

Even Scotland Yard was shocked that after only serving for 44 days PM Truss decided to hang up her pantyhose and move out of 10 Downing Street.

Neither one of her closest friends in Parliament Nigel Rittenbucker, 47, nor a relative who works in Buckingham Palace, Sally Silladecki, 27, would offer a comment.

Meanwhile British information guru Piers Morgan commented that he believes that the reason why Mrs. Truss resigned so damn fast was due to the box of 75 explicit photos of Liz and her former lover Mike "Frisky" Field, which were mailed to London Daily Informer Newspaper reporter Benjamin "Big Ben" Viking.

Prime Minister Truss stated that the reason why she quit was because of all the damn, fooking stress that comes with the damn fooking job.

Meanwhile, the photo that accompanies this article is not one of the 75 explicit photos. As one can clearly see, this photo shows NONE of the former prime minister's intimate body parts.