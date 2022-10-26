Liz Truss Says She Has Agreed To Appear In a Playboy Spread

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Now that she has left 10 Downing Street and she is no longer the prime minister of the UK, Liz Truss says that she can pretty much now do whatever the fuck she wants and ta hell with bloody, bloomin' Brit protocol.

Lizzy, as US info guru Andy Cohen, has pegged her, said that she may just decide to move to the states to get away from fog, horrible drizzle, soccer riots, the crumpet shortage, and Buckingham Palace scandals.

Truss told Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight that she has just signed to appear in an upcoming photo spread with none other than Playboy.

One thing that can be said about the sensuously attractive blonde with the gorgeous pair of legs is that she had the ovaries (balls) to admit that she had an extra marital affair with her lover Mike Field, and that caused some of the holier-than-thou, prudish-as-shit Brits to turn up their upturned noses at her.

But British info guru, Piers Morgan remarked that Truss resigning after only 44 days will come back to be the best fooking thing that has ever happened to the blonde babe with the raging hormones.

SIDENOTE: Stay tuned to see exactly what Morgan meant.