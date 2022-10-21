Liz Truss Is Reportedly Devastated At Having To Resign

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden has stated that he called up Liz Truss, the former prime minister of England.

He said that she is positively devastated and totally embarrassed at having had to resign because of unfounded rumors, innuendo, hearsay, insinuations, slurs, and downright fucking lies.

POTUS told her to hold her chin up high and her tits up high and to remember the old Swahili saying that "When one window closes another one opens."

Truss told him that it is one of her all-time favorite sayings along with the Venezuelan saying "You can lead a horse to water, but you can't force him to eat a football."