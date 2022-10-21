A Very Depressed Former Prime Minister Liz Truss Is Placed On Suicide Watch

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Brooklyn Bridge Times has broken the story from across the pond, that after being forced to resign Liz Truss is reportedly so depressed that 10 Downing Street officials have placed her on suicide watch.

Bridge Times reporter LaSabrina Windwater said that the ex-UK leader only served for a total of 44 days before, an extramarital scandal from a few years ago hit the political fan.

At first the native of Soho said that she would fight the charges, but after hundreds of intimate photos surfaced on the BBC, she decided to get out of the sizzling UK kitchen and retreat back to her private home in Piccadilly.

British information guru Piers Morgan has said that Mrs. Truss will receive a severance check for £150,402, which in US money is $169,984.16.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Not to shabby for 44 days of work.]