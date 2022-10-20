The Extremely Sexy British PM Liz Truss To Film a Commercial For Royal Romp Pantiliners

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 20 October 2022

Liz Truss worked her way through college by modeling Daisy Duke short shorts, swimsuits, and string bikini panties.

LONDON - The BBC is reporting that Prime Minister Truss is very excited about her new-found fame in the world of advertising.

Elizabeth Truss continues to sign contracts to peddle everything from Stella Artois Beer, to McDonalds burgers, and now she will be appearing in an R-Rated commercial for Royal Romp Pantiliners.

The new product comes in an array of colorful colors; including Royal Blue, Buckingham Berry, Castle Chartreuse, and the ever popular Fox Hunt Fuchsia.

Reporter Oceana Figgly with the BBC stated that PM Truss will be donating 20% of her creative salary from the pantiliners ad to The Queen Elizabeth Benevolent Home For Retired Fox Hunt Dogs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

