Upskirt Illustrated Magazine Names J.Lo's Upskirt Beaver Shot 2022's Best

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 October 2022

image for Upskirt Illustrated Magazine Names J.Lo's Upskirt Beaver Shot 2022's Best
"J.Lo is 53, but she has the hooha of a 27-year-old woman." -BEN AFFLECK

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Jennifer Lopez keeps on getting the awards and her latest comes from the highly reputable fem magazine "Upskirt Illustrated Magazine."

UIM's Tina Taqueria states that Jenny of the Block proves the old adage that age is just a number, as the stunning Latina firecracker is 53, and she has just been honored by being named "The Best Looking Upskirt Beaver Shot For 2022."

Lopez also just learned that her current charting song duet with Shania Twain, "I Wanna Cowboy To Ride Me Off Into The Sunset," has just hit the number 1 position on "The Country Top 99 Music Chart."

J.Lo and Shania will be performing at The Vampira Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in the coming months.

To Order Tickets Online Go To - www.twofinelookingcougars.wow

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

