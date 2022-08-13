Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck To Star In The Motion Picture, "Pretty Woman - The Middle Aged Years"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 13 August 2022

image for Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck To Star In The Motion Picture, "Pretty Woman - The Middle Aged Years"
Ben who is 49, loves being married to 53-year-old "Cougar" J.Lo.

HOLLYWOOD - (Entertainment Satire) - Newlyweds J.Lo and Ben Affleck recently spoke to LaLaLand Daily writer Macadamia Honeysuckle at a pizza restaurant in West Holly.

The couple known collectively as Bennifer, are both happier than either has ever been. Ben told Miss Honeysuckle that he loves the fact that he has married a cougar.

J.Lo is 53, and Ben is 49, but as Jenn said, age is just a number like her vital statistics 36-24-38.

The couple is starring in the film "Pretty Woman - The Middle Aged Years," which is being produced by Bellanino Terrabini and directed by Benigno Montemarciano.

Terrabini said that also appearing in the movie will be Britney Spears, Beyonce, Paul McCartney, and rap artist Lil Yo Sista Gurl.

Montemarciano said that he wanted to get Jessica Simpson to appear as Lola the genital masseuse instead of Britney, but Jess was vacationing in St. Tropez, France with Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

