Jennifer Lopez's Cousin Shows That Fine-Looking Asses Run In The Lopez Family

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 20 October 2022

image for Jennifer Lopez's Cousin Shows That Fine-Looking Asses Run In The Lopez Family
Agustina Lopez shows that she definitely has the unmistakably sensuous J.Lo ass.

THE BRONX, New York - (Satire News) - The Right Coast Revue has just broken a story that fine-looking, sensuously erotic asses run in the J.Lo family.

RCR writer Tilapia Frisbee, writes that Jenny on the block's first cousin Agustina Lopez, who is employed as a lingerie model, has a luscious ass that most women would love to have.

Tina, as her ex-husband Rolando Cabeza de Vaca, called her said that the famed J.Lo ass has been a part of the Lopez family going all the way back to Tatiana Lopez, who was one of the original New York City Rockettes back on October 31, 1925.

Rumor has it that the famous New York Yankee slugger Babe Ruth, once paid Tatiana a hefty sum just to caress her huge, picture-perfect ass.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

