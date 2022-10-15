Kim Kardashian Says Her Big Ass Has Gotten Bigger - But Boyfriend Pete Davidson Says He Loves It!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 October 2022

image for Kim Kardashian Says Her Big Ass Has Gotten Bigger - But Boyfriend Pete Davidson Says He Loves It!
Pete does not care how huge Kim's ass gets, he says he'll kiss it, and kiss it, and kiss it.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Kim Kardashian admitted to iRumors reporter Vodka Vermicelli that yes, it's true that her huge ass has gotten bigger just in the past two months.

Kim showed off her ass, which is definitely gigantic, but she was quick to add that her hot, sexy, boyfriend Pete Davidson, with "Saturday Night Live" tells her every day (in bed) that he absolutely loves her ass, which he jokes is so fucking big, it has it's own zipcode.

The Kimster is pleased that, unlike her ex-husband, (Kanye West), Petey will kiss every square inch of her sweet kazoo (buttola) over and over.

Meanwhile, Miss Vermicellin said that Davidson has nicknamed Kim's humongous ass Mt. Saint Kim.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

