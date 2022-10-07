Kim and Khloe Kardashian Both Say That Their Bothersome Yeast Infection is Gone

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 7 October 2022

Bedroom Pillow Talk reports that the five Kardashian sisters are all free of yeast infections.

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - The Bedroom Pillow Talk's reporter Carolina Chipotle has verified that Kim and Khloe's itchy yeast infection has been treated.

Khloe, who towers over her four sisters, told Carolina that her gynecologist used a salve (ointment) cream that is manufactured in Iceland.

She noted that after only dabbing her beaver (pussy) twice with the cream named Muffinitchalino her infected twat (vagina) felt 175% better.

Meanwhile the third, fourth, and fifth Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall reported that their furburgers (hoohas) are in fantastic shape.

SIDENOTE: The matriarch of the Kardashian Klan stated that her woo-woo (playpen) has never felt better.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

