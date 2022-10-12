The 5 Kardashian Sisters Will Travel To Ukraine To Put On a Show To Benefit The Ukrainian Troops and Civilians

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 12 October 2022

image for The 5 Kardashian Sisters Will Travel To Ukraine To Put On a Show To Benefit The Ukrainian Troops and Civilians
The five sisters will also be donating $1 million each to benefit the Ukrainian troops and civilians.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - LaLaLand Daily reporter Macadamia Honeysuckle has just broken the story that all of the five Kardashian sisters, to show their solidarity to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be flying to Kyiv, Ukraine to raise money for the battered country.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall will sing, perform dance numbers, and even play musical instruments in their 95-minute act.

The eldest of the Kardashian Klan, Kim, will also be taking along her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, who is extremely fluent in Ukrainian.

SIDENOTE: Mama Kardashian, Kris was to accompany her girls, but she has a slight yeast infection, which prohibits her traveling on an airplane.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Khloe KardashianKim KardashianKourtney Kardashian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more