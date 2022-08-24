Khloe Kardashian Gets A Very Personal Pubic Region Procedure Done

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Khloe Kardashian Gets A Very Personal Pubic Region Procedure Done
"My sister says that she is on Cloud 9, with her new and improved G-spot." -KIM KARDASHIAN

HOLLYWOOD - (Celebrity Satire) - The Los Angeles Post-Gazette was the first major US publication to report that Khloe Kardashian of the infamous Kardashian sisters went into L.A.'s Our Lady of The Silver Screen Hospital to get her hooha (beaver) worked on.

A spokesperson for the Kardashian Klan stated that the 6-foot-2-inch Khloe was resting comfortably after having a female procedure known as G-Spotbigafusis.

According to Khloe's groin specialist, the surgical operation entails taking some tissue from the patient's ass, and in this case, quite ample ass, and transplanting it to the patient's cunt (muffin).

The Kardashian family spokesperson said that Khloe now has a G-spot that has been increased by 69%, and as a result she will be a much happier, elated, enraptured, euphoric, and sexually satisfied beyond belief. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Khloe Kardashian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more