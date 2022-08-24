Khloe Kardashian Gets A Very Personal Pubic Region Procedure Done

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Celebrity Satire) - The Los Angeles Post-Gazette was the first major US publication to report that Khloe Kardashian of the infamous Kardashian sisters went into L.A.'s Our Lady of The Silver Screen Hospital to get her hooha (beaver) worked on.

A spokesperson for the Kardashian Klan stated that the 6-foot-2-inch Khloe was resting comfortably after having a female procedure known as G-Spotbigafusis.

According to Khloe's groin specialist, the surgical operation entails taking some tissue from the patient's ass, and in this case, quite ample ass, and transplanting it to the patient's cunt (muffin).

The Kardashian family spokesperson said that Khloe now has a G-spot that has been increased by 69%, and as a result she will be a much happier, elated, enraptured, euphoric, and sexually satisfied beyond belief. ■