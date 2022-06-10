Nicki Minaj To Star As Kim Kardashian In The Movie, “Hey Y’all Do These Gigantic Crotchless Panties Make My Gigantic Ass Look Even More Gigantic?”

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres reveals that Lions Face Pictures in association with Tri-Titan Films will soon begin filming the life of Kim Kardashian titled, “Hey Y’all Do These Gigantic Crotchless Panties Make My Gigantic Ass Look Even More Gigantic.?”

Info guru Andy Cohen said that starring as the 41-year-old Kim Kardashian will be the 39-year-old Nicki Minaj.

Cohen revealed that interestingly enough the part of Kim's stud boyfriend Pete Davidson will be played by Pete Davidson himself. A producer for Tri-Titan said that no one can capture Pete's deer-in-the-headlights look better than he himself can.

The parts of sisters Khloe and Kourtney will be played by Megan Thee Stallion and Carli B.

Kim pointed out that Pete will be doing his own stunts including the one where he jumps out of a Cessna plane while blindfolded.

The motion picture will be filmed in Kim's mansion, in Pete's little Brooklyn apartment, in Khloe's mansion, and the outdoor action scenes will be shot in Walla Walla, Washington.