Nicki Minaj To Star As Kim Kardashian In The Movie, “Hey Y’all Do These Gigantic Crotchless Panties Make My Gigantic Ass Look Even More Gigantic?”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 10 June 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Nicki Minaj To Star As Kim Kardashian In The Movie, “Hey Y’all Do These Gigantic Crotchless Panties Make My Gigantic Ass Look Even More Gigantic?”
Kim recently filmed a commercial for Aphrodite Butt Powder.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres reveals that Lions Face Pictures in association with Tri-Titan Films will soon begin filming the life of Kim Kardashian titled, “Hey Y’all Do These Gigantic Crotchless Panties Make My Gigantic Ass Look Even More Gigantic.?”

Info guru Andy Cohen said that starring as the 41-year-old Kim Kardashian will be the 39-year-old Nicki Minaj.

Cohen revealed that interestingly enough the part of Kim's stud boyfriend Pete Davidson will be played by Pete Davidson himself. A producer for Tri-Titan said that no one can capture Pete's deer-in-the-headlights look better than he himself can.

The parts of sisters Khloe and Kourtney will be played by Megan Thee Stallion and Carli B.

Kim pointed out that Pete will be doing his own stunts including the one where he jumps out of a Cessna plane while blindfolded.

The motion picture will be filmed in Kim's mansion, in Pete's little Brooklyn apartment, in Khloe's mansion, and the outdoor action scenes will be shot in Walla Walla, Washington.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kim KardashianNicki Minaj

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more