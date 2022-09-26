Taylor Swift's New Tay-Tay Designer String Bikini Panties Are Selling Like Hot Cakes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 26 September 2022

image for Taylor Swift's New Tay-Tay Designer String Bikini Panties Are Selling Like Hot Cakes
Taylor's panties are the biggest sellers since Farrah Fawcett's Charlie's Angels Bikini Panties back in 1976, 46 years ago.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Ipso Facto News reporter Fuchsia Garfunkel has has just stated that singer Taylor Swift's Designer String Bikini Panties have become the nation's biggest selling panties.

Even four of the five Kardashian sisters have gone out and bought the sexy underwear that VP Kamala Harris has said are the most damn comfortable panties that she has ever worn.

Other fans of the Tay Tay undies are Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Ivanka Trump, Kate Gosselin, Ariana Grande, and RuPaul.

Miss Garfunkel stated that the amazing panties are manufactured in Bombay, India, using the finest silk known to man.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Taylor Swift

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more