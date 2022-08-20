Taylor Swift's Trans Cousin Ronald/Ronda Says Trump Groped Her

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 20 August 2022

image for Taylor Swift's Trans Cousin Ronald/Ronda Says Trump Groped Her
Taylor's trans cousin Ronald/Ronda unlike TS has tattoos and cannot play the guitar.

STALE BISCUIT, Tennessee - (Entertainment Satire) - LaLaLand Daily reporter Macadamia Honeysuckle, has just learned that one of Taylor Swift's cousins, a trangender named Ronald/Ronda, alleges that old Lard Belly (Trump) gave him/her an unwanted hug, wrapped his arms around his/her waist, and then tried to grab him/her by her pee-pee/pussy.

Tay Tay's cousin said that he/she warned him to stop or else he/she was going to yell (in the crowded McDonald's Restaurant) that he was trying to rape her.

At that point the Predatorial Twat turned and told his dinner date Maria Bartiromo that he needed to go get a botox injection because he could feel his nose starting to sag.

Maria looked at him and her eyes got the size of ping pong balls as she remarked, "Yes Donaldito, we have to get you to a botox clinic mucho quicko!"

SIDENOTE: Trump denies the restaurant groping happened, but a total of 9 McDonald's patrons taped the whole, entire, sickening incident on their cell phones.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

