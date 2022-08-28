Lesbian Dance Theory – Make Some Noise!

Aaaaaaah yeah, you sexy bitches, are you ready for another session of Lesbian Dance Theory?

Come on – make some noise!

All you sexy lesbians in da house, it’s time for some dance theory!

Can a lesbian dance better than a non-lesbian? If a lesbian wears a certain pair of shoes, can she dance, dance, dance the night away? If a lesbian falls on a slippery dance floor and there’s no one there to hear her swear, is she still funky? If the dance floor lights up, is that too distracting, or does that fuel those dancing shoes? Disco balls – pro or anti-lesbian? How many dancing lesbians does it take to get this party started right?

And even more questions which Lauren Boebert just can’t figure out, and doesn’t want to ‘cuz she don’t like theories except whatever her QANON buddies tell her what is real and what is unreal.

When Lauren was a hooker, did she ever fuck a woman? Did she charge extra? Did she and her “client” dance and theorize about all the incredible female hetero and homosexual philosophers there have been? (Google this, the list is too long. You got Mary who wrote “Frankenstein”, Simone, companion of Sartre, and Jessica Rabbit – hot and sexy and not even real – and she kept it more real than Boebert ever could!)

I just couldn’t resist this phrase. Lesbian Dance Theory sounds awesome, and I would like to take it. Can someone please teach me to dance and all the theories behind it? I am willing to be completely naked in dance class if this gets me extra credit. (Sorry, I’m a bit of a whore when it comes to those three words in pretty much any order.)

Warning: If Lauren is in class, I’m dropping out. She really knows how to spoil a dance. LDT 4-EVER!!!!!