UK Male Window Cleaner Caught 'Clocking' Lesbian Scrubber!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Sunday, 16 May 2021

image for UK Male Window Cleaner Caught 'Clocking' Lesbian Scrubber!
This female window cleaner would certainly qualify to scrub a female back or two!

On his daily rounds, a UK window cleaner from, Hackney, East London, was seen profusely rubbing his chamois leather against a bathroom window humming a George Formby window-cleaning classic called; 'When I'm cleaning Windows!' (Here George's U Tube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCfByG5SCIs)

Warning: This Spoof is not to be read by under 13's! But if you do read it, read it under your blanket and do not get caught by Mum or Dad!

The female owner of the house was lying in her hot bath at the time singing, "When I'm blowing Bubbles!" a renowned East London refrain usually sung by followers of a footy club in the area, and the lesbian fraternity who follow their female team.

She clocked the window cleaner rubbing his chamois leather and screamed, "Hey you f'ing pervert, go and rub your chamois leather somewhere else, I'm waiting for my lover to scrub my back!"

The window cleaner fell backwards off his ladder, still humming his favourite tune! He landed in a prickly rose bush and swore never to do his rub-a-dub show again in front of lesbian back-scrubbers.

As for the owner of the house, she threw £1.50P out of the window and told him to 'F off' and never come back again. She is now searching for a female window cleaner who enjoys a hot-bubbly-scrubbing too!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
LesbianWindow Cleaner

