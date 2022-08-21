Simon Cowell Is Producing The BBCs Latest Competition Show "Guess The Smell."

LONDON - (UK Satire) - English television producer, record executive, celebrity entrepreneur, and music mogul Simon Cowell has just announced his latest television show.

Cowell, who has many nicknames, including The Sultan of Sarcasm told True Dat reporter Reggie Rickenracker that his latest foray into the world of television is a show called "Guess That Smell."

The 62-year-old Cowell has been responsible for such hit shows as "X-Factor," "American Idol," "The X-Factor (UK)," and "The Woman With The Prettiest Legs."

Simon, who at times can be quite arrogant and sarcastic says that he has mellowed since his "American Idol" days when he was known to, on occasion, actually bite some of the horrendously awful singers.

The British Knight of Nastiness says that his new show is based on the premise of identifying various smells, some pleasant but most grossly vile smelling.

Contestants must give their answers within 1.8 seconds, or they will receive an electric zap from an electronic apparatus attached to their undewear.

The show starts off with ten players and by the time it gets down to the final two, the winner could walk away with as much as £250,000 [$295,000 US]