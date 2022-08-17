Beyonce Says She Has No Earthy Idea How a Songwriter as Butt Ugly As Diane Warren Can Write Such Beautiful Songs

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Noted white songwriter Diane Warren got herself in a world of deep shit, when she stupidly asked why rap and hip hop artist have to constantly write songs that have over 3,000 words in them.

She even asked how in the world they can possibly memorize 3,000 fucking words!

Beyonce quickly fired back that she really wondered how a honky-ass bitch, who was born in a run down trailer home in Vultureville, Calfironia could be so fucked up to even think that, much less say it.

Warren reportedly responded by saying that she wrote a 'Hit' song especially for her, Sasha Fierce, as lots of Queen Bey's millions of fans refer to her.

Beyonce responded by saying that she (Warren) could take her 'Hit Song' and put it up inside her where the sun don't shine.

SIDENOTE: Music Moments Magazine is reporting that more and more white female singers are now saying that they will never, ever record another song by Diane "Bloodhound Face" Warren. Some of these artists include Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Ariane Grande, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Dolly Parton.