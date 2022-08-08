The Album Titled "Country Boys Bubba & Bubba Sing The Songs of Beyonce" Is The Top Selling Album In America

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 8 August 2022

Bubba and Bubba have known each other since the 2nd grade.

CRICKET BALLS, Mississippi - (Satire News) - Two former members of the country group The Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin' Band have joined together and they are causing quite a stir in the country music/soul genre.

Percy "Bubba" Figginfex and Jethro "Bubba" Bacon have taken the country by storm with their album titled, "Country Boys Bubba & Bubba Sing The Songs of Beyonce."

Bubba & Bubba have taken some of the Queen Bey's top hits and given them their special redneck touch.

Four of the songs on the album that are getting lots of play on the nation's cornbread radio stations are "Drunk Like A Hillbilly In Love," "Pretty Sure Nuff Hurts a Bit," "Me, Myself, and I, and My Daisy Duke Short Shorts Wearing Jolene Muck Just a Smoochin' Behind The Outhouse," and "Hey Y'all I Be's Neckin' Out Yonder Wif My Naughty Hillbilly Girl Who Done Went and Showed Me Her Pink Nipples."

SIDENOTE: Bubba and Bubba have already sold-out for their upcoming November concert at The Beer Suds Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

