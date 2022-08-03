Demi Lovato Is Back and So Are Those Naked Pix That Have Been Haunting Her

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Well the music world is glad to know that Demi Lovato has returned and she is heading to the recording studio.

Bedroom Pillow Talk's Carolina Chipotle, who is a close friend of Demi's, said that Lovato had been at a secluded resort in India to see about getting treated for being a habitual worrier.

Demi, has also suffered from fear of circus clowns which is known as Clownafucitosis Ipso.

She noted that it first occured when as a child of three, she went with her parents to the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus, and one of the clowns named Topo Popo grabbed her by her arm, causing her to spill a carboard plate of steaming hot nachos all over her Cinderella romper outfit.

Lovato told Chipotle that she wants to stress that the 16 naked photos of her that appeared in the supermarket tabloid The National Requirer have been photoshopped.

Demi did state that the face is hers, but it looks like the naked body belongs to either Selena Gomez, Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, or Camila Cabello.