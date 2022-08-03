Elizabeth Hurley Who Is The Sexiest 57-Year-Old Woman In The World Says That She Has Not Authorized The Group of 12 Nude Photos of Her That Are Currently Circulating Around on Cyber Space

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 3 August 2022

image for Elizabeth Hurley Who Is The Sexiest 57-Year-Old Woman In The World Says That She Has Not Authorized The Group of 12 Nude Photos of Her That Are Currently Circulating Around on Cyber Space
The word that most college males use to describe Liz is "Yummy."

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Three US presidents, Biden, Obama, and Clinton all commented to Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight that one of the sexiest women they have ever laid eyes on is Elizabeth Hurley.

President Obama said that the babe is ravishingly sexy. President Biden said that she looks sizzling in anything she wears, and President Clinton said that he would hit that in a New York minute.

Meanwhile, another former resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Donald Jonathan Erasmus "Lard Belly" Trump said that he has never heard of Elizabeth Hurley, but added that in HIS mind, Marjorie Taylor Greene is one sexy dish, who can even make a 104-year-old man's pecker stand up and salute.

When Hurley was told about what the three Democrat presidents had said, she smiled, adjusted her bikini bottom, and said that she would French kiss any three of those great Americans in the time it takes a gnat to masturbate.

The 57-year-old Brit sexpot, then stated that she wants it known that the recent photos (12) of her totally naked that are circulating on the Internet are not authorized by her.

Hurley said that she is going to talk to her photographer, who just happens to be her 20-year-old son Damian, and see if he knows something about how the dozen pix got out on cyber space.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Liz Hurleynude photographs

