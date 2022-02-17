Research Studies Show That Cold Weather Will Not Make a Woman’s Nipples Erect

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – A recent gynecological survey has just revealed a very interesting thing about adult women’s breasts.
The study which was conducted by a team of gynecologists from Illinois, California, Texas, and Vermont proved without-a-shadow-of-a-doubt, that cold weather will not make a woman’s nipples become erect.
The study showed that what makes a woman’s nipples become erect is a female hormone named Nippatittyhardalino. This hormone is found in 95% of all lipsticks.
Spokespersons for Revlon, Mabelline, and Cover Girl dispute that belief sighting that they have never even heard of Nippatittyhardalino.
SIDENOTE: The team of gynecologists have stated that no one has heard of reversible condoms, but that does not mean that they do not exist.