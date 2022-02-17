Research Studies Show That Cold Weather Will Not Make a Woman’s Nipples Erect

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – A recent gynecological survey has just revealed a very interesting thing about adult women’s breasts.

The study which was conducted by a team of gynecologists from Illinois, California, Texas, and Vermont proved without-a-shadow-of-a-doubt, that cold weather will not make a woman’s nipples become erect.

The study showed that what makes a woman’s nipples become erect is a female hormone named Nippatittyhardalino. This hormone is found in 95% of all lipsticks.

Spokespersons for Revlon, Mabelline, and Cover Girl dispute that belief sighting that they have never even heard of Nippatittyhardalino.

SIDENOTE: The team of gynecologists have stated that no one has heard of reversible condoms, but that does not mean that they do not exist.