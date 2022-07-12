Vladimir Putin Has Told Every Priest and Every Nun To Leave Russia Within 24-Hours or Else

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 July 2022

image for Vladimir Putin Has Told Every Priest and Every Nun To Leave Russia Within 24-Hours or Else
Father Tinker and Sister Cinderella both agree that Putinski is going straight to hell.

MOSCOW, Russia - (Satire News) - Russia's vile, vulgar, creep leader is getting weirder by the hour.

The Kremlin Voice reported that Vladimir Nikita Putin, has stated that he wants all Catholic priests and nums to leave Russia within 24 hours.

He added that if they don't they run the risk of being deported to Siberia.

One priest, Father Tinker said that he hates the cold and besides he is very afraid of getting bit by a polar bear.

A num Sister Beyonce told fellow nun Sister Cinderella that Putin is the most hateful, mean, cruel son-of-a-bitch that she has ever known.

Sister Cinderella asked, "Worse than the Trumptard?"

Sister Beyonce did not hesitate, and she replied, "No, you're right Putinski is an evil asshole, but Trump is the fricking devil himself."

In Russian Weather News. The top temperatures in Russia's three largest cities today are 87, 93, and 94.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CatholicNunsVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more