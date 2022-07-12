Vladimir Putin Has Told Every Priest and Every Nun To Leave Russia Within 24-Hours or Else

MOSCOW, Russia - (Satire News) - Russia's vile, vulgar, creep leader is getting weirder by the hour.

The Kremlin Voice reported that Vladimir Nikita Putin, has stated that he wants all Catholic priests and nums to leave Russia within 24 hours.

He added that if they don't they run the risk of being deported to Siberia.

One priest, Father Tinker said that he hates the cold and besides he is very afraid of getting bit by a polar bear.

A num Sister Beyonce told fellow nun Sister Cinderella that Putin is the most hateful, mean, cruel son-of-a-bitch that she has ever known.

Sister Cinderella asked, "Worse than the Trumptard?"

Sister Beyonce did not hesitate, and she replied, "No, you're right Putinski is an evil asshole, but Trump is the fricking devil himself."

