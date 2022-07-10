Whores In Brooklyn Are Taking Food Stamps In Lieu of Money

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 10 July 2022

image for Whores In Brooklyn Are Taking Food Stamps In Lieu of Money
Brooklyn vice squad police state that prostitutes say that food stamps are BETTER than money.

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - The Brooklyn Police Dept. has just learned from an undercover female officer, that prostitutes working the streets of Brooklyn, are so desperate that they are accepting food stamps in lieu of good old US greenbacks.

One whore, who calls herself Madonna Mama, said that she finds that getting paid in food stamps is way better, because this way when she leaves her John, she simply goes down to the local Fiddle Faddle Grocery Store, buys her groceries, and goes home to her hubby.

MM said that it really saves time and energy, and she noted that her husband, who she calls Hercules, is thrilled and as happy as a monkey with three pee-pees.

SIDENOTE: Long time Brooklyn police detective, Lt. Guido Olivewater, simply shook his head and said, "Hey, youse, a lissen up, ju know, after 27 years on the force, I thought dat I had seen it all, but nopers, no-FUCKING-pers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Brooklyn food stamps New York Prostitutes

